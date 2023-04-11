MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts hits a RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in an April 7 game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It has been more than a year since the Red Sox lowballed Xander Bogaerts with a four-year, $90 million extension offer during spring training. The 11-year, $280 million deal he got from the Padres lessened the blow of Boston’s pitch. That doesn’t mean, though, that Bogaerts is less confused about how the Red Sox perceived his value as he entered his final year under club control.

Speaking before the Padres took on the Braves on Friday night at Truist Park, Bogaerts admitted the initial extension offer caught him off guard last March.