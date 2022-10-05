MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts waves to the crowd while leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Rays at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — For years, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has called his shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, the “most consistent” person in the organization. That hasn’t changed in recent weeks or months. But Bogaerts, who is expected to opt out of his contract and hit free agency for the first time this winter, has admitted he’s coming to terms with the idea that his time in Boston might be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, he took some time to reflect.