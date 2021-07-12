DENVER — Xander Bogaerts will bat third and Rafael Devers will bat fifth in the American League All-Star lineup. The MLB All-Star Game is tonight at Coors Field.
Bogaerts is batting .321 with a .385 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, .930 OPS, 15 homers, 27 doubles, 51 RBIs and 57 runs in 85 games.
This marks Bogaerts’ second All-Star start and third All-Star appearance. He also started the game in 2016.
Devers, a first-time All-Star, is batting .282 with a .350 on-base percentage, .564 slugging percentage, .913 OPS, 22 homers, 25 doubles, one triple and 72 RBIs in 87 games this season. He’s also enjoying his best season defensively.
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter.
Washington ace Max Scherzer will provide the opposition for the National League. Scherzer will make his fourth start in the All-Star Game.
MLB is tweaking the rules to allow Ohtani to remain in the game after he is done pitching. The only way the American League will lose the DH position is if Ohtani — or one of his replacements at DH — were to play a position in the field other than pitcher.
