DENVER — The Boston Red Sox have turned it around quickly, ascending from last place in 2020 to first place here at the 2021 All-Star Break.
DH J.D. Martinez felt a responsibility after his own disappointing 2020 season when he posted only a .680 OPS. He felt if he could return to his old self, he could help the Red Sox turn it around faster.
“Yeah, I did,” Martinez said at Coors Field at the All-Star Game. “I felt a big responsibility about it. I’m not shocked by it because I knew we had the talent. But we are playing really well. It’s fun and a lot of guys are having really good years. The potential has always been there. I think we’re just kind of getting on a roll.”
Martinez is an All-Star for the fourth time in his career. His turnaround mirrors that of the Red Sox. He is batting .299 with a .371 on-base percentage, .556 slugging percentage, .926 OPS, 18 homers, 23 doubles, three triples, 62 RBIs and 60 runs in 84 games (367 plate appearances).
Martinez called the Red Sox a “resilient team.”
“We don’t give up,” Martinez said. “There’s so many games I feel we’re out of and then we’re right back in it or we’re ahead. And it’s just fun because you never know with our offense and our lineup.”
The Red Sox are 55-36, 1½ games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay.
Baseball Prospectus’ 2021 PECOTA Standings projected Boston to win 82.7 games. Fangraphs.com gave the Red Sox 37.9% odds to make the postseason entering this season.
Boston is on a 97.9-win pace.
“The goal is to make the playoffs and we’ve put ourselves in a good position,” Martinez said. “This is the fun part, the second half. This is when you’ve got to tighten up. And the race starts when you’re playing the outfield or you’re DH’ing and you’re peeking over, looking at the board to see what everybody else is doing. That’s what’s fun.”