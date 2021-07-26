BOSTON — Kiké Hernández has been named AL Player of the Week.
In six games last week, Hernandez batted .400 (10-for-25) with a .448 on-base percentage, 1.000 slugging percentage, 1.448 OPS, three homers, four doubles, one triple, eight runs, nine RBIs, three walks, two strikeouts and one sacrifice fly.
“He’s doing an amazing job,” Cora said. “Hitting the ball hard, playing good defense. He turned a double play (Sunday) that was pretty solid. Ground ball to Raffy (Rafael Devers), kind of like he took his time, and he turned that double play playing in the shift.
"And the way he charges the ball. He’s been running the bases well. He’s been doing a great job.”
Cora gave Hernández three straight days off (two games and a team off day) in mid-June and Hernández returned to the lineup July 19 in Kansas City. Since then, his OPS has increased 129 points from .660 to .789.
He is slashing .295/.406/.682/1.087 with eight homers, eight doubles, one triple, 17 runs and 19 RBIs in 23 games (106 plate appearances) since June 27.
Hernandez' contract is looking like a smart one. Boston signed him for $14 million over two years while the Brewers signed Jackie Bradley Jr. for two years, $24 million.
Bradley has a .555 OPS compared to Hernández’s .789 OPS.
Hernández has made the majority of his starts (58) in center field, Bradley’s position. He also has started 22 games at second and will make his second start at shortstop today.