The Boston Red Sox will promote catcher Connor Wong and right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester as September call-ups Thursday, according to an industry source.

Active rosters are able to expand from 26 players to 28 players in September. The Red Sox will need to add Bazardo to the 40-man roster. They have an open spot on the 40-man so they won’t have to designate anyone for assignment.