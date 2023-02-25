MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Photo Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Saturday marked an important and somewhat emotional step in Chris Sale’s latest comeback bid.

With his wife and three sons looking on, Sale, who was limited to just two starts last season due to three separate injuries, faced hitters for the first time since July 17. In a live batting practice session on a back field at Fenway South, Sale faced live competition for the first time since an Aaron Hicks comebacker broke his left pinkie in his second start of the season right before the All-Star break. Sale threw one simulated inning, facing teammates Alex Verdugo and Triston Casas as well as a selection of minor leaguers. He came away from it with no physical issues.