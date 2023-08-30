MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly and catcher Martin Maldonado congratulate one another after Houston's 7-4 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — All season long, the Red Sox have been just good enough to stay alive, but Wednesday afternoon the Houston Astros likely finished them off for good.

Boston’s already slim playoff hopes look all but dead after Houston completed a decisive three-game sweep at Fenway Park, beating the Red Sox 7-4 in the series finale.