MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Boston’s Triston Casas is congratulated by teammate Christian Arroyo after he hit a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Triston Casas’ first major league home run was inevitable. But the Red Sox rookie never expected what unfolded when it happened on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox lost 8-4 to the Rays to drop yet another American League East series. But the story of the night was Casas’ first career homer, as the much-hyped prospect provided a first glimpse of his bright future, smashing a two-run blast on a tough pitch to the right field seats at Tropicana Field in his third career game.