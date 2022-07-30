MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Andrew McCutchen, right, congratulates right fielder Hunter Renfroe for hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park.

 Gregory Fisher/USA Today Sports

Hunter Renfroe, Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor homered for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in a 9-4 win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Former New Hampshire Fisher Cat Rowdy Tellez had three hits, an RBI and scored a run, and Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong joined Narvaez in having two hits and a run scored for the Brewers, who have won four straight and seven of eight since the All-Star break.