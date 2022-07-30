Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Andrew McCutchen, right, congratulates right fielder Hunter Renfroe for hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park.
Hunter Renfroe, Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor homered for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in a 9-4 win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon.
Former New Hampshire Fisher Cat Rowdy Tellez had three hits, an RBI and scored a run, and Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong joined Narvaez in having two hits and a run scored for the Brewers, who have won four straight and seven of eight since the All-Star break.
Brewers starter Eric Lauer (7-3) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Boston starter Nick Pivetta (8-8) allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Christian Arroyo had three hits and scored a run, and Christian Vazquez and Jaylin Davis each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of nine since the All-Star break.
Tellez drove in Yelich with a slow roller down the third base line that got into left field for a single, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
Narvaez blasted a solo homer into the Boston bullpen in right-center field in the second inning to stretch the lead to 2-0. It was his fourth blast of the season.
Arroyo tripled into the right-field corner with one out in the second and scored on a single by Davis to trim the lead to 2-1.
Renfroe, who hit 31 home runs for the Red Sox last season, hit his 18th of the season in the fourth inning with a runner aboard to stretch the lead to 4-1.
Wong drove in Tellez with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 5-1.
The Red Sox came back with three runs in the seventh on singles by Davis, Jarren Duran, Vazquez, and Xander Bogaerts, followed by a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez that cut the lead to 5-4.
The Brewers got a run back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Adames to make it 6-4, and then tacked on three more in the ninth.
Luis Urías drove in the first with an RBI double and then scored on a passed ball before Taylor went deep for the 11th time to make it 9-4.