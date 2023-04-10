ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Duvall’s hot start with the Boston Red Sox has come to a screeching halt, and now it’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Duvall suffered a broken left wrist (a distal radius fracture) on a diving catch attempt in the ninth inning of Sunday’s return. Duvall will be placed on the 15-day injured list, with infielder Bobby Dalbec coming up from Triple-A Worcester to replace him.
A timetable for Duvall’s return isn’t yet known. It’s still unclear if he will require surgery.
“He has a distal radius fracture on the left side of the left hand,” Cora said. “He’s going through more testing today to see if there’s any more damage. Timetable, we don’t know. If there’s going to be a procedure, we don’t know yet. He’s still going for testing this afternoon and we’ll know more tonight or tomorrow.”
Duvall injured his wrist during the ninth inning of Boston’s win over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Duvall attempted to dive for a fly ball, but landed awkwardly on his wrist. He was immediately taken out of the game.
Before the injury, Duvall was Boston’s best hitter in the early part of the season. Through eight games, the 34-year-old hit .455 (15-for-33) with four homers, 14 RBIs and a 1.544 OPS. The Red Sox will be tasked with replacing his bat in the middle of their lineup.
“A few weeks ago, not too many people thought it was going to be a big blow. But obviously, the guy is a good player,” Cora said. “We knew when we signed him that he was going to be a good defender and that he was going to put a good at-bat. He worked so hard on a few things with (hitting coach Pete Fatse) to drive the ball to left field.
“It’s a big blow but at the same time, somebody has to step up. It’s still early in the season. We’ve got time to do our thing, keep playing good baseball like we did this past weekend. Somebody else has to step up. That’s the nature of the business.”
Duvall joins Trevor Story, Adalberto Mondesí, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton as Red Sox contributors who are on the IL.
“At one point, we hope, he comes back, just like all of the guys who are on the IL,” Cora said. “Hopefully, they can contribute throughout the season and help us accomplish what we set out to accomplish.”