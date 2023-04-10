MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall walks off the field with the trainer during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Duvall’s hot start with the Boston Red Sox has come to a screeching halt, and now it’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Duvall suffered a broken left wrist (a distal radius fracture) on a diving catch attempt in the ninth inning of Sunday’s return. Duvall will be placed on the 15-day injured list, with infielder Bobby Dalbec coming up from Triple-A Worcester to replace him.