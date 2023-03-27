Bundle up for Red Sox Opening Day: Boston will be colder than it was during NHL Winter Classic Boston Herald Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Baseball at Fenway Park in March? Who thought that was a good idea?For Red Sox fans heading to Opening Day this week, make sure you bundle up because it’s going to feel quite chilly amid very blustery conditions.As Sox pitcher Corey Kluber throws his first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, it’s going to feel like the low to mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.“It’s going to be pretty chilly on Thursday,” Kyle Pederson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, told the Herald.“The high temperature will be in the mid-40s, but it will feel a lot cooler with blustery winds gusting 20 to 25 mph out of the northwest,” he added.It’s expected to be significantly colder on Opening Day at Fenway Park than it was during the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2, when Logan International Airport recorded a high temp of 52 degrees. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save