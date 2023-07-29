MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants

Boston’s Triston Casas, right, celebrates his home run with third-base coach Carlos Febles during the fifth inning of Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

 D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — A chilly night by the bay couldn’t cool off the hottest hitter in baseball at Oracle Park on Friday night.

Triston Casas homered, doubled and drove in Boston’s first two runs as the Red Sox beat San Francisco, 3-2, to open a six-game West Coast trip. Starter Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox 5⅔ strong innings as Boston won its fifth straight and improved to 56-47. The win was Boston’s 16th in its last 21 games; the club is nine games over .500 for the first time this season.