The Red Sox’ approach with Chris Sale’s comeback has been cautious ever since he underwent Tommy John surgery last March, and that hasn’t changed now that he’s finally back.
Six days after his emotional triumphant return, Sale looked good again Friday night as he led the Red Sox to a 6-0 win over the Rangers at Fenway Park. But there’s clearly another gear or two for the ace to reach as he continues to build after two years away.
After getting swept by the Yankees in the Bronx, the Red Sox returned home and did what they’re supposed to do. With 22 of their remaining 38 games against sub-.500 teams, they need to take care of business against the bad teams in order to make the playoffs. Eventually, though, they’ll hope Sale can help them beat the good ones.
Sale might have been able to return against the division-leading Rays last week, but the Red Sox opted for a soft landing back to the majors against the last-place Orioles. And instead of facing the Yankees in his second start, it was the lowly Rangers, as he threw five shutout innings, gave up five hits — four of them singles — and struck out five. After throwing 89 pitches in his 2021 debut, Sale was pulled by manager Alex Cora after he made 71 pitches.
Cora said that he took Sale out because the bottom of the fifth went long as the Red Sox strung together three runs to take a commanding 5-0 lead. It emphasized the point that they’re taking care of their ace before he’s full-go.
“Like I said before, this is his April,” Cora said. “We’re pleased with the way he competed, the way he went about it and now get ready for the next one.”
Sale induced the Rangers into seven swings and misses and avoided any damage despite the five hits and a walk. He gave up a one-out double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the first but responded with back-to-back strikeouts, reaching back to strike out Adolis Garcia and DJ Peters swinging at 94 mph fastballs. And with multiple baserunners on in both the second and fourth, he extinguished both threats with relative ease.
Sale induced Brock Holt into a double play before grounding out Kiner-Falefa to get through the fifth on just 11 pitches, but Cora ended his night there as he went to Hansel Robles in the sixth.
“There’s more in the tank, we know that,” Cora said of Sale. “Although we felt that same way in ’19. But it never happened. But I think the more repetitions he gets, the more he gets used to this environment, nothing against playing in minor league games, but not the same thing. ...
“I think he’s going to keep getting better. ... We’re very pleased where he’s at. We know at one point we’re going to let him go and he will contribute.”
The slow build-up is setting Sale up to throw more meaningful innings as the playoff race gets more intense. The lefty is in line to face the sub-.500 Twins next Thursday before he takes on some bigger tests. If it stays on schedule, Sale should start against the Rays on Aug. 31, the AL Central-leading White Sox on Sept. 11 and the Yankees at home on Sept. 24.
Sale understands his progression, but noted he felt more in sync as his outing went on and felt more consistent about it overall. Still, he knows this is just a starting point, and he’s clearly hungry for more as more meaningful baseball approaches.
“Satisfaction is not really a good word for me,” Sale said. “To be honest with you, I’m never satisfied. I wanted to go six innings tonight, and if I’d gone six innings, I’d have wanted to go seven. Appreciation? Yeah, I’m definitely appreciative of where I’m at, but satisfaction can be a slippery slope in sports and especially in this game. I kind of choose to stay away from that. If you’re satisfied, you’re not trying to get better.”
After falling lifeless in the Bronx, where they scored five runs over three losses, the Red Sox’ offense found some life on Friday. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two and despite leaving some runs on the bases, they finally broke it open in the fifth against Rangers starter Dane Dunning.
Xander Bogaerts hit his fourth home run in 11 games and 20th of the season with a solo shot to left that ignited a run at the plate. Kyle Schwarber followed with a walk, J.D. Martinez doubled and Alex Verdugo drove them in with a two-run double to end Dunning’s night. It was more than enough as they improved to 62-11 this season when scoring at least four runs.