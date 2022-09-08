SPORTS-CHAIM-BLOOM-REFUTES-IDEA-THAT-1-YB.jpg

Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom chats on the field prior to a May 7 game at Fenway Park.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

As the Red Sox start to talk about their future in a more public way, they’re starting to reveal a little bit of what they want it to look like.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was on the radio for almost 20 minutes on Thursday morning, when he told WEEI radio that the most important part of building a consistent contender is a strong core, indicating a consistent desire to retain superstars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.