MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani reaches second base safely ahead of the tag of Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang during the sixth inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Yu Chang went 2-for-4 with a home run and the game-winning single as the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Saturday.

After Enrique Hernandez hit a leadoff single and two catcher’s interference calls loaded the bases to begin the eighth inning, Chang flipped the score Boston’s way with a two-run knock through the left side.