Chris Sale

Boston’s Chris Sale delivers a pitch during an outing earlier this season.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

At this point, Chris Sale is as used to watching the Red Sox from the sidelines as any fan who’s followed the team over the last four years.

Tommy John surgery, several fractures, and now, shoulder inflammation, have cost him more than two full seasons of his career. Since mid-August 2019, when he landed on the injured list for what turned out to be the rest of the season, he has made only 22 regular-season starts totaling 107⅓ innings. He missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of that year, and didn’t return until August 2021 — nearly two years to the day of his last start in 2019. A rib stress fracture pushed his ’22 season debut back to mid-July, when, in the first inning of his second start, a line drive fractured his pinky. While he recovered from that injury and subsequent surgery, he fractured his wrist. That required a second surgery and ended his season after just 5 2/3 innings.