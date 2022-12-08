SPORTS-MASTRODONATO-XANDER-BOGAERTS-SIGNS-WITH-1-YB.jpg

Xander Bogaerts tips his cap to the Fenway Park faithful after being pulled in the seventh inning on Oct. 5 — his last game for the Boston Red Sox.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Jon Lester, Mookie Betts and now Xander Bogaerts.

While John Henry, Tom Werner and rest of the Red Sox ownership group have been able to bring four trophies to Boston since purchasing the club in 2002, they’ve now thrown almost as many daggers into the backs of their most beloved franchise icons.