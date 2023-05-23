MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Boston starter Tanner Houck delivers a pitch during Monday night’s game against the L.A. Angels.

 usa today sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Corey Kluber is a two-time AL Cy Young winner who reached 10 years of major league service time last July. That’s a milestone few ballplayers achieve.

He’s a respected veteran who was Boston’s Opening Day starter last month but it’s time for Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora to do what’s best for the team.