MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Boston’s Nick Pivetta reacts after giving up a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

 Kim Klement Neitzel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They arrived here on the wings of a modest two-game win streak, and to their credit, rolled over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday to snap a hideous 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field.

On Tuesday, they rallied from being down three runs, cut down the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the 10th, then took the lead in the top of the 11th.