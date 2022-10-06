SPORTS-MASTRODONATO-RED-SOX-MUST-RETAIN-1-YB.jpg

Boston's Xander Bogaerts high fives Alex Cora's kids before the Red Sox finished their season on Wednesday against the Rays at Fenway Park.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The Red Sox are valued at $3.9 billion but finished in last place for the fifth time in 11 years, have let their franchise shortstop get to the end of the year without a new contract, and are now raising season ticket prices by 2%.

Not to worry, team president Sam Kennedy said Thursday: The Red Sox do not expect a big dropoff in season ticket sales.