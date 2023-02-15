MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts

ALEX CORA understands the doubt.

How could he not? This is the second time in the last three years that the Red Sox have reported to spring training on the heels of a last-place season. And they’ve been picked to finish at the bottom again this year. Hypothesizing that their losses outweigh their gains this offseason, Fangraphs’ ZiPS projections have Boston ending up with a 79-83 record.