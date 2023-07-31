SEATTLE — Red Sox manager Alex Cora has seen it all in trade deadlines past. In 2018 and 2021, his club received major reinforcements in Steve Pearce, Nathan Eovaldi and Kyle Schwarber. Last season, he had to navigate an awkward scene as the Sox dealt catcher (and veteran leader Christian Vázquez) despite being in the American League wild-card race.

Cora doesn’t plan to address his team ahead of what could be a busy deadline but knows it’s a topic that’s on the mind of his players. Some, like Rafael Devers, have publicly voiced their desire for the team to add. Others, like James Paxton, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo, might be worried about their futures. In the manager’s chair, Cora’s focus is on each day’s game.