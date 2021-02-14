All the Red Sox transactions this winter will officially go on the books as being made by Chaim Bloom, but there's someone else who should get some credit.
Alex Cora knows a thing or two about roster-building. And his fingerprints are all over the Sox' most recent acquisitions.
It shouldn't be a surprise. Cora has an affinity for identifying talent and enjoying the puzzle-piece process of plugging the right players into the right roles on the right team.
When Cora was re-hired to be the manager last fall, Bloom wasn't shy about saying that Cora wouldn't just be a manager on the field, but would also have influence on the team's roster construction, which has been crystal clear in the team's moves leading into 2021.
Cora has some experience as a general manager, when he put together Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. That squad finished with a tournament-high five players on the All-World team and made it to the finals before losing to the United States.
One of the members of that Puerto Rican team was Kiké Hernandez, the utility man who is now coming off a World Series win with the Dodgers and signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Red Sox.
Hernandez said Cora was one of the main reasons he signed, a common theme among the new additions.
Current Dodgers and former Red Sox players Mookie Betts, David Price and Joe Kelly "all preach about Alex and what he brings to the table as a manager and how good of a communicator he is," Hernandez said.
Marwin Gonzalez has yet to officially sign with the Red Sox, as his one-year, $3 million deal is still pending a physical, but he's another one who is reuniting with Cora after the two were together on the 2017 Astros.
Shortly after Cora was hired to be the Red Sox' manager in '18, he talked about Gonzalez's impact on the 2017 Astros. Of course, his comments look different now, knowing the detailed sign-stealing that occurred on that Houston team, but they can't be disregarded completely.
One of Cora's most frequent beliefs was that Gonzalez was the MVP on that World-Series-winning Astros team. Gonzalez made at least a dozen starts at five positions (including every infield position and left field) while hitting .303 with 23 homers.
Cora has called him a "super-utility player," while saying, "the way the game is going, obviously players like him are very important."