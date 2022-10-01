MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge throws the rosin bag after striking out in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. He remained at 61 homers, still tied with Roger Maris for the American League all-time single-season home run record.

 usa today sports

Nestor Cortes matched a career high with 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 dominating innings and the New York Yankees cruised to an 8-0 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

On the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris hitting his 61st home run to surpass Babe Ruth’s 1927 AL record, Aaron Judge was 0-for-2 and reached base three times to remain tied in homers with Maris. Judge was hit by a pitch and walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 29 games.