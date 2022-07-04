With the Aug. 2 trade deadline less than one month away, Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks his team has enough arms internally to fuel the bullpen over the second half of the season.
As several pitchers work their way back from injuries, the Red Sox think they’ll be in a good spot when they’re fully healthy. Garrett Whitlock’s return to the bullpen will certainly give them a boost. Josh Taylor’s eventual return should, too. But how about Kutter Crawford?
The rookie made a compelling case on Monday in the Red Sox’ 4-0 holiday matinee victory over the Rays at Fenway Park.
Crawford, seldom used as an organizational depth piece, has shown some flashes this season in spot starts and relief. On Monday, he was the key to a victory for a shorthanded Red Sox pitching staff.
As their starting rotation continued to be decimated after Michael Wacha was scratched from his start due to a tired arm, the Red Sox made Monday a bullpen game and called up Crawford for some help. A day after the bullpen was exhausted in an extra-innings victory, Crawford (2-2) came up clutch, pitching 5 1/3 shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Starter Austin Davis worked a hitless first two innings and John Schreiber finished the shutout by going a perfect 1 2/3 innings for his third save.
Trevor Story hit a solo home run in the fourth — his 13th homer of the season — and the Red Sox took advantage of defensive mistakes by the Rays to add some insurance and begin a stretch of 21 consecutive games against divisional teams on a strong note.
The Rays, who hadn’t seen the Red Sox since late April, entered the game clicking offensively. They scored 24 runs and rapped 41 hits in sweeping a Saturday doubleheader and the Sunday series finale against the Blue Jays.
Monday was nothing like that, as they didn’t even have many opportunities.
Josh Fleming, called up to provide bulk innings behind two-inning opener Jalen Beeks, gave the Rays a solid outing. He gave up two runs over his first five innings, then faltered in the eighth, allowing three straight singles to start, then misplaying a soft comebacker that could have been a double play.
That expanded the Sox lead to 3-0 and ended Fleming’s day. Reliever Calvin Faucher made it worse, giving up an RBI single to Franchy Cordero before getting a double-play grounder.