The ongoing Major League Baseball lockout isn’t stopping the Red Sox from proceeding with single-game ticket sales for 2022.
The Red Sox announced that tickets for Opening Day and games through June 1 will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. In total, tickets to 32 of the team’s 81 home games will be available for sale starting Friday.
Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that they will induct their 2020 Red Sox Hall of Fame class (which is David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, the late Bill Dinneen and former General Manager Dan Duquette) during a pregame ceremony on May 27 before a matchup with the Orioles.
Boston’s decision to begin selling single-game seats is notable because the beginning of the MLB season is in jeopardy due to the ongoing labor dispute between the league’s owners and players.
With the start of spring training one month away, there has been little progress in negotiations between the sides, though they did meet late last week for a discussion.
There is a strong chance the beginning of spring training — and even the start of the season — will be delayed if no agreement is reached in the coming weeks.
If the sides reach a new collective bargaining agreement, the Red Sox will open their regular season at home against the Rays on March 31.
Other notable early-season home games include the Patriots’ Day matchup with the Twins on April 18 and an ALCS rematch with the Astros from May 16-18.