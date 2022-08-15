MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Kansas City Royals on July 5.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

From the outside, it’s not hard to imagine new Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire’s arrival being somewhat uncomfortable.

The same night McGuire was acquired from the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox also traded away longtime starter and beloved clubhouse veteran Christian Vazquez, a move that deeply unsettled the clubhouse.