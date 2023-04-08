MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Boston’s Rafael Devers receives congratulations from teammates after hitting a grand slam in the second inning against the Tigers on Saturday in Detroit.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Rafael Devers hit a second-inning grand slam and added a solo shot and the visiting Boston Red Sox rolled past the Detroit Tigers 14-5 on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer and a pair of doubles while scoring three times. Raimel Tapia added a two-run, pinch-hit homer.