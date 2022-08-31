MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Boston rookie Jarren Duran, shown running the bases last month, wants to do better, he says, and hopes fans understand that he cares.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Jarren Duran hears the criticism. From the fans. On talk radio. Even from inside his own head.

The Red Sox outfielder knows what has been said about him, even if he’s tried to block it out. Making matters worse is that Duran’s ill-timed growing pains coincided with Boston’s second-half slide, making him a poster child for the team’s lost summer.