MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida combined for five hits, four RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox recorded a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday a Fenway Park.

Duvall went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, while Yoshida had a pair of hits, two RBIs and three runs.