Apr 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) gets a hit to drive win two runs against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) gets a hit to drive in a run against th eBaltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) gets a hit to drive win two runs against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II
Apr 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) gets a hit to drive win two runs against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II
Apr 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) gets a hit to drive in a run against th eBaltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida combined for five hits, four RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox recorded a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday a Fenway Park.
Duvall went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, while Yoshida had a pair of hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Enrique Hernandez (2-for-4) hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. Rafael Devers also had two of Boston's 14 hits.
“From top to bottom we believe we’re going to put pressure on the opposition,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “There’s certain days it’s not going to work, but we’re going to grind and do what we did over the weekend.”
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (1-0) worked five innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts in his first start for Boston.
Two of Houck's five hits allowed were home runs by Baltimore's Adam Frazier (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Cedric Mullins (2-for-5, run, three RBIs).
“Kudos to the offense, they’ve gone out there and done the same thing every day,” Houck said. “It’s a great lineup and a great clubhouse as well, a lot of leaders and a lot of people who are built for the long haul and to do the right thing. So it’s incredible to have them.”
Baltimore starter Cole Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out four across four innings.
The Red Sox played with a quick lead, loading the bases in the first inning before Yoshida brought Rob Refsnyder home on a groundout.
Hernandez doubled the Boston lead an inning later, ripping a leadoff solo homer over the Green Monster.
In the third, Duvall lined a two-out double to left and scored after Alex Verdugo followed with a single into center in the next at-bat.
Houck allowed just two hits and faced the minimum twice over the first four innings, but two swings tied the game for Baltimore in the fifth.
After Austin Hays grounded a one-out single into center, Frazier's two-run homer into the right-field bullpen made it 3-2.
Mullins knotted the score with his second homer of the series, a two-out, solo shot to right.
The Red Sox wasted little time jumping back on top as Yoshida's bloop single marked the third straight hit, driving in a run in the last of the fifth.
Reliever Bryan Baker worked with two runners in scoring position after Justin Turner and Yoshida pulled off a double steal. Both scored on Duvall's line single to left.
In the seventh, Mullins ripped a two-run single through the middle to cut the Baltimore deficit to 6-5.
After Yoshida and Duvall logged consecutive hits to begin the bottom half, Triston Casas and Hernandez each drove in a key insurance run with knocks to right.
Verdugo lined an eighth-inning single to right to give the Sox a 9-5 lead.
Overall the Red Sox offense has scored nine runs in each of its first three games, becoming the third team in MLB history to accomplish the feat. The club also picked up its first season opening series victory since 2018, and after failing to do so until August last season got a win over an AL East rival right out of the chute.
“It feels good,” Cora said. “For us this is what we’re trying to do, try to win series and keep moving forward.”
Kutter Crawford will get the ball on Monday against the Pirates, followed by Corey Kluber again on Tuesday.
Field Level Media and the Boston Herald contributed to this story.