FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Sale will start the 2020 season on the injured list because of his delayed start to spring training (pneumonia).
Eduardo Rodriguez is the top candidate to make the Opening Day start in Toronto on March 26 in Sale’s place.
“If it happens, it happens,” Rodriguez said Saturday here at JetBlue Park. “For me, just go out there every five days whether it’s the first or fifth starter. I mean, you see my last year. I can’t remember what number I had but it wasn’t No. 1. And I throw 34 starts. So for me, no matter where you’re at, just go out there five days.”
He doesn’t care about being the Opening Day starter but he deserves the honor after he enjoyed a breakout season in 2019.
“I don’t care too much about that,” Rodriguez said. “I just like to go out there every five days.”
The lefty was Boston’s top starter last year. He finished sixth for the AL Cy Young. He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 34 starts.
Rodriguez was sharp again Saturday. He threw 3 scoreless innings and struck out six in a Grapefruit League start vs. the Yankees. New York won 5-2.
He allowed two hits and no walks. This comes after a strong performance in a simulated game he threw Monday when he struck out teammate Rafael Devers five times. He mixed in all his pitches and felt he located well.
“Don’t walk (as) many people that I walked last year. That’s one of the things I really want to work on this year,” said Rodriguez, who led the AL with 75 walks in ’19.
The Red Sox also still are trying to identify a fifth starter in addition to finding someone to replace Sale for the first couple weeks. They could use an opener in one or both rotation spots.
“We’re going to miss Sale for the first couple of weeks but we still have Nate (Eovaldi), Martin (Perez) and I, that we can go out there every five days,” Rodriguez said. “The other two that they decide to put with us, we’ve got to go out there every five days and we wait for Sale to get back and then get back on track.”
Rodriguez’s No. 1 goal for 2020? Throw 200 innings.
“ERA, wins, the rest is going to happen somehow,” Rodriguez said. “If you go 200 innings, you’re going to have a really good ERA.”
Introducing openers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the Red Sox prepare for the likelihood of using openers to fill out their rotation this season, they’ll get a crash course from one of the leading experts in the field.
New Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spent the last 15 years with the Rays, who first introduced the concept back in 2018 and have employed it successfully over the last two seasons.
He’ll hope to impart some knowledge on his coaching staff, during a seminar on the topic Sunday at Fenway South.
“He’s obviously familiar with it, so as a staff he’s going to address us,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke. “It’ll help us see what the thinking is for all these scenarios that do come up. It’s not always formula. He said it changes from game to game, depending on if you’re winning or losing, depending on if that second guy that comes in is actually really good or if he’s an inning eater. All these things change. I’m looking forward to listening a little bit more on — if we end up this way — how to go about it the best way.”
Save for a couple rare instances late last season, Boston has always employed five traditional starters. But the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers left the Sox with only four starting pitchers, opening the door for Roenicke to potentially opt for an opener to begin the season.
The Sox have a handful of internal candidates -- including Ryan Weber, Chris Mazza, Brian Johnson, Tanner Houck, Matt Hall and others -- vying to entrench themselves in the fifth spot and could still add an arm via trade or free agency. But the team is looking more likely to use an opener or two to begin the season, especially with Chris Sale beginning the year on the injured list after a bout with pneumonia caused him to come to camp late.
“I’m hoping we find a fourth and fifth guy,” Roenicke said. “And if we don’t, that’s fine. We’ll just go to the next step and maybe we have an opener.”
The opener is a bit of a foreign concept to the Sox and Roenicke, who last managed in 2015 before the idea became popular. He’ll rely on Bloom, the team’s analytical department and new pitching coach Dave Bush to map out the best way to get the most out of his pitchers.
“I don’t really know what the gameplan is on how you cover those innings,” Roenicke said. “You’re covering more innings, obviously. If your starter is just going one or two, you’ve got to figure out how to get those middle innings. If you’re winning, that middle guy is probably going to be shorter because you’re bringing in your best guys earlier in the game to win the game.”
Serving as the Sox’ bench coach for the last two seasons, Roenicke has recognized the effectiveness of the opener. He believes the system makes it much harder for opponents to plan their lineups and provides a clear disadvantage for offenses.
But he hasn’t yet been on the other side like he’s likely to be once the season starts. It’ll be one more challenge among many for the 63-year-old in his first year at the helm of the Red Sox.
“It makes it more challenging. That’s for sure,” Roenicke said. “I like to hear the different thoughts on it from guys who have experience. Especially Chaim coming over. How they prepared for everything. He told me, ‘This isn’t a formula. This isn’t an exact thing where it happens. It changes from game to game.’ And you have to be able adapt to what happens in that ballgame.”