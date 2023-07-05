SPORTS-RANGERS-NATHAN-EOVALDI-MAKES-HISTORY-7-DA

The Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi winds up during a game earlier this season. Eovaldi is slated to start tonight’s game at Fenway Park against his old team.

SPORTS-RANGERS-NATHAN-EOVALDI-MAKES-HISTORY-7-DA

 usa today sports

The Texas Rangers’ three-game series at Fenway Park will conclude with a resounding exclamation point.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series opener, Nathan Eovaldi confirmed that he’ll take the mound for the finale on Thursday night.