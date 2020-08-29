Nathan Eovaldi is unlikely to pitch again for the Red Sox before Monday’s trade deadline.
Manager Ron Roenicke made the announcement Friday after the Sox’ 10-2 defeat to the Nationals.
Eovaldi was supposed to start on Sunday but has been dealing with a cramp in his right calf. He threw a bullpen session on Friday, but the Sox don’t want to push him too fast.
“Actually today was the best day he’s had off the mound but he still feels it,” Roenicke said. “So we’re going to push him back further and make sure when he goes out there when he throws a bullpen we don’t have any issues. But it was encouraging that he’s getting better with this. And the bullpen, actually, I went out and looked at it, and it looked pretty good. But because he feels it, our decision with (trainer Brad Pearson) ... is to push him back.”
Zack Godley will start in his place on Sunday.
It’s possible the Sox are being careful with Eovaldi ahead of the trade deadline. The 30-year-old is in the second year of a four-year, $68-million contract that’ll pay him $17 million per year for two more seasons after 2020. He’s thrown just 102 innings with a 5.65 ERA in two seasons since signing the deal.
It’s uncertain what kind of trade value he’d have, especially considering many in MLB are bracing for teams to tighten their pocketbooks after the pandemic-shortened season and might not be eager to take on that kind of salary without the Sox eating a large chunk.
Takeaway from Friday’s game
Martin Perez’s trade value took a hit: Perez is one of the many Red Sox players with a chance to be dealt before Monday’s trade deadline. For most of this season, he’s looked like a nice mid-rotation starter who can chomp innings and do exactly what he was brought to Boston to do. He took a very respectable 3.45 ERA and 23-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio into Friday night’s game.
Perez dominated for two innings before everything fell apart. Doubles from Victor Robles and Trea Turner were followed by big home runs from Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick to put the Red Sox in a very quick 5-0 hole in the third.
Perez’s big mistake was falling behind 3-0 to Soto, then leaving a changeup high on the inside part of the plate. Soto doesn’t miss those. He collected his ninth homer of the season. The 21-year-old entered the game hitting .380.
Another changeup to Kendrick was smoked for a solo shot.
Perez was out of the game after four innings, having allowed six runs on eight hits, no walks and one strikeout. His ERA is now 4.58.
He doesn’t expect to miss any starts due to the blister. It sounds like he doesn’t want to be traded.
“I’ve been talking with my agent is that I feel like I’m at home,” he said. “I feel great here. I feel comfortable. I think the fans give me a lot of support too. I appreciate that. I feel good. And they trust me. They signed me here for one reason, that’s what I got, the mentality every five days to compete and do my job.”
The 29-year-old was brought to Boston on a one-year, $6-million deal. But he has a $6.25-million option for next season, which makes it an interesting case for the Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline. If they’re looking to shed payroll off next year’s roster, it’d make sense to move Perez now. He might have some value, despite his mediocre performance this season, because every team is looking for quality innings during this pandemic-shortened season.
But if the Sox still think he’s capable of better performance than he’s had, there’s value in bringing him back on the option next year.
2. Red Sox’ playoff odds keep sinking
Playoffs? Yes, playoffs. We have to keep talking about the playoffs, even as the Red Sox fell to 10-22, because of this year’s format with 16 teams making the postseason. There are expected to be