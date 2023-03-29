SPORTS-2023-RED-SOX-SCHEDULE-WHOLE-1-YB.jpg

Fenway Park, which hosted its first game in 1912, comes alive again today when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles.

 REBA SALDANHA/Boston Herald

A new kind of family fun will be on display at Fenway Park after the gates open for Opening Day on Thursday.

Fans will get to test their pitch speed in a pitching cage while solving a giant Rubik’s Cube portrait and comparing their height to that of Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and newcomer Masataka Yoshida, among other players.