When the Red Sox take the field for Opening Day on April 1, fans will be in the stands at Fenway Park.
In conjunction with Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that Massachusetts will allow large venues to host fans up to 12% capacity, beginning March 22, the Red Sox will welcome spectators back to Fenway for the first time since September 2019. The club is working finalize an operational plan that complies with state regulations.
The Red Sox have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed to attend games in April, but the 12% limit means a maximum of about 4,500 fans would be allowed in. The club did not announce any plans related to ticket sales but did note that season ticket holders will be offered the first opportunity to attend home games this year.
Fenway Park will also continue to operate as a mass vaccination site, even after the season begins in April.
Manager Alex Cora is excited that spectators will be allowed in for the club’s 81 home games in 2021.
“I wasn’t part of last year, but talking to the players, it was weird,” Cora said. “Obviously, with where we’re at with the virus, to have fans is great. From our end, that means that our families can be part of it, too, and that means a lot, for them to go to Fenway and watch us perform.
“Things are trending in the right direction and that’s another step,” he added. “Hopefully, whenever we can, we’re going to have a packed house and that’s going to be really special.”
The first TD Garden game to host fans will be a Bruins on March 23.
The Celtics’ first home game with fans will be March 29.
Ticketing information for Bruins and Celtics games will be forthcoming from the teams in the coming days.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TD Garden has created ‘Play It Safe’, a comprehensive program designed to help protect the health and safety of TD Garden guests and associates and reduce the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.”
“Please review new procedures and processes to ensure a smooth entry and experience at TD Garden at www.TDGarden.com/PlayItSafe.”
“We hope to see you soon.”