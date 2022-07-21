The Red Sox are at a crossroads.

Coming out of the All-Star Break the Red Sox are in a bad place. They’ve lost 10 of their last 14 games, all against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, and now stand at just 48-45. They are two games below the playoff cutline and only 1.5 games ahead of the last-place but surging Baltimore Orioles, and now they’ve once again lost Chris Sale to injury, this time due to a broken left pinky suffered after Sale was hit in the hand by a line drive.