MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Cavan Biggio high-fives shortstop Bo Bichette after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park.

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Santiago Espinal and George Springer had RBI singles to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run third inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays earned a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, one day after they routed the Sox, 28-5.

Seven different players recorded one hit apiece and four drove in runs for Toronto, which has won back-to-back games to open a three-game series. Espinal scored a run and drove another home.