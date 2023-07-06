MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch during his victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — At 24 years old, Brayan Bello is something of a throwback.

Though he can gun his fastball to 95-96 mph, he doesn’t pile up swings and misses, and, thus, is hardly typical of today’s starting pitchers who pile up strikeouts at a numbing pace.