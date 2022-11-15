CLEVELAND — In an unexpected season for the Cleveland Guardians, Terry Francona might have been the only thing that was expected.
That is to say, Francona is a proven commodity. A winner no matter what kind of roster he is charged with.
With that in mind, it is not that big of a surprise that Francona was voted American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America for the third time in his 10 years as Guardians manager.
“This is a huge honor,” said Francona, on MLB TV. “But this should be viewed as an organizational award.”
The Guardians, picked for an undistinguished showing in most 2022 season previews, won the AL Central with 92 victories. They swept the Rays in the three-game wild card series and took the Yankees to the limit in the ALDS before their season ended.
They did it with good pitching, a defense that produced a single-season record four Gold Glove winners and an offense that treated the home run like they were playing in the dead ball era.
It may have been Francona’s finest managerial job since he came to Cleveland in 2013.
He also won the award in 2013 and 2016.
In 2013 Cleveland made the AL wild card with 92 wins after losing 94 games the year before, which led to the firing of Manny Acta.
In 2016, Cleveland won 94 games and the AL pennant before losing to the Cubs in seven games in the World Series.
This time around Francona did it with a roster straight out of day care. It was the youngest in the big leagues at the start of the season and held the title to the final out. Seventeen rookies made their big-league debuts.
The Guardians, 80-82 in 2021, were 46-44 at the All-Star break. They trailed the Twins by two games at the break and were just getting started.
Cleveland, which endured an MLB-high 11 doubleheaders because of bad weather and COVID, took control of the Central down the stretch. Not only did they win 24 of their last 34 regular season games, they eliminated their nearest competition in the process.
The Guards went 7-1 against the Twins and 3-1 against the White Sox from Sept. 9 through Sept. 22.
Francona became the winningest manager in franchise history this season with a 845-671 record. He has taken Cleveland to the postseason six times.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde finished second and Seattle’s Scott Servais finished third.
The Orioles went 83-79 under Hyde this year after losing 110 games in 2021. It was Hyde’s fourth year of Baltimore’s rebuilding program.
Servais, who interviewed for Cleveland’s managerial job in 2009, finished his seventh season in Seattle with a 90-72 record to qualify for the postseason as a wild card. It was the Mariners first trip to the postseason since 2001.
Francona won the award with 112 points. He received 17 first place votes and nine second place votes. Hyde finished second with 79 points (nine first place votes, nine second place votes and seven third place votes). Servais finished third with 41 points (one first place vote, eight second places votes and 14 third place votes).
Houston manager Dusty Baker (31 points), Yankee manager Aaron Boone (four points) and Tampa’s Kevin Cash (one point) also received votes.
Francona is the ninth manager to win the award three or more times from the BBWAA. Hall of Famers Bobby Box and Tony La Russa lead the way with four wins each.