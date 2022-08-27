MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Boston starter Rich Hill delivers a pitch during the first inning Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Hill dominated as the Red Sox prevailed, 5-1.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Rich Hill struck out 11 batters over seven shutout innings and the Boston Red Sox offense scored four times in the first inning of a 5-1 victory Saturday over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Hill (5-4) became the first Red Sox pitcher to strike out as many as 11 batters in a game at the age of 40 or older. The 42-year-old southpaw allowed just three hits and one walk as he completed seven innings for the first time this season.