MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill allowed just two hits while striking out seven in five innings of a 1-0 victory against Baltimore on Sunday.

Rich Hill's five scoreless innings allowed an early run to stand up in Boston's 1-0 win over Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

Xander Bogaerts drove in Tommy Pham with Boston's only run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.