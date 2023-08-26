MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts heads from third base to score a run against the Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Adam Duvall’s three-run home run in the sixth inning was the difference as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history to lead off three straight games with a homer, while Justin Turner also homered while going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.