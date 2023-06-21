MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Jun 20, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo (39) drives in two runs on a double against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Target Field. 

 Nick Wosika/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo is swinging a hot bat, and he's got plenty of company. Seemingly everyone has contributed during the team's six-game winning streak.

The Red Sox will look to extend the streak on Wednesday night when they continue their four-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.