Tanner Houck is back in the Red Sox clubhouse, and three weeks after being hit in the face by a line drive, he’s feeling back to his old self and will soon begin working his way back to the mound.
But while his facial fracture will heal, Houck will always carry the experience with him. He’ll also have a vivid reminder to display on his shelf, too.
Houck got a unique memento from the doctors after undergoing surgery — a 3D-printed model of his own skull, facial fracture and all. The print was created from a scan and was used by the doctors to examine his injury and help perform the surgery, and afterwards Houck got to bring it home. It’s now displayed in his locker.
“It’s amazing what medical technology can do,” Houck said.
Houck suffered the injury on June 16 when he was struck by a 89.7 mph line drive off the bat of Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. He said he remembers being hit and everything that happened afterwards, and he recalled initially checking his face and making sure he could still see before walking off with the trainer and going to the hospital.
Since then, the recovery process has been fairly boring, Houck said. He’s largely been limited to a liquid diet, though he got a big lift last Thursday when he was finally cleared to eat solid foods again. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that Houck has lost around seven pounds, but Houck said that other than his face, the rest of his body has felt good and he hopes to be able to ramp back up fairly quickly.
At the time of his injury, Houck was in the midst of one of his best starts of the season and was proving himself a reliable and valuable member of the starting rotation. He had made all of his first 13 starts and at 67 2/3 innings was just short of setting a career-high (69.0) for a single season, and while his 5.05 ERA wasn’t anything to write home about, he had also just shut down the Yankees the prior weekend (6 IP, 2 earned runs) and was on his way to doing so again (4 IP, 1 ER) when he got hit.
Though there is still no timetable for a potential return, Houck will begin his throwing program on Tuesday. He plans to spend the rest of his All-Star break doing light workouts and checking out Boston with his family, and once the second half begins, he and the club will evaluate the next steps and proceed accordingly.