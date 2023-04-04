MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning on Monday night at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The 2023 Red Sox are competing against two opponents: other teams, and their own starting pitching.

The Red Sox scored 9-plus runs in each of their first three games of the season for the first time in franchise history, and are only the third team in MLB history to do so.