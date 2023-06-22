MINNEAPOLIS — Scrambling to fill Tanner Houck’s spot in the starting rotation, the Boston Red Sox turned to the inexperienced combination of Justin Garza and Brandon Walter on Thursday against the Twins.
Despite an impressive performance from Walter, the plan didn’t work — thanks to a career day for Twins starter Joe Ryan.
Garza and Walter were tagged for six early runs and Ryan pitched a shutout as the Twins blanked the Red Sox, 6-0, to gain a split of a four-game series between the teams at Target Field.
Minnesota hit three long home runs and the Sox were shut out for the third time this season as they fell to 39-37.
Ryan was brilliant, striking out nine batters and allowing just three hits. He threw 110 pitches.
Despite a rocky start, Walter, a lefty, settled down and turned in a solid MLB debut. He went 6⅔ relief innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked three batters, receiving a no decision.
Minnesota tagged Garza, who made his first MLB start as an opener, with two early blasts.
With one out in the first, Carlos Correa launched a 418-foot homer, and Byron Buxton outdid him two batters later with a 466-foot solo homer.
In the second, Garza gave up a leadoff single to Ryan Jeffers, then was lifted for Walter, who gave up two runs when Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run double to left that made it a 4-0 game.
Another mammoth Buxton blast (465 feet) made it 5-0 in the third. Royce Lewis made it a six-run game when he drove in Kyle Farmer with an RBI single in the fifth.
Hamilton gets first career hit
Shortstop David Hamilton, who was called up and made his MLB debut Wednesday, knocked a single off Ryan in the eighth inning for his first career hit.
Reyes leaves game
Second baseman Pablo Reyes was lifted from the game and replaced with Kiké Hernández in the bottom of the fourth inning. Reyes had been dealing with abdominal soreness in recent days but it’s unclear if that recurred Thursday.
White Sox up next
The Red Sox traveled to Chicago to face the White Sox for a three-game series that begins Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Here’s the schedule and pitching probables:
• Friday, 8:10 p.m.: RHP Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA)
• Saturday, 4:10 p.m.: LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.51 ERA)
• Sunday, 2:10 p.m.: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA) vs. TBD
Red Sox deal for RHP Scott
The Red Sox made a small trade Thursday to add some pitching depth.
Boston acquired right-hander Tayler Scott from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and added him to the 40-man roster, according to a club announcement. To make room, the Sox transferred reliever John Schreiber to the 60-day injured list.
Scott, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers late last week, is the latest depth addition made by Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who previously plucked pitchers Brennan Bernardino from the Mariners and Garza from the Angels. In Scott, the Sox gain a 31-year-old South Africa native who owns a 10.75 ERA in 27 major league appearances with four teams since 2019.
Scott was a Cubs fifth-round pick in the 2011 draft and has been with seven different organizations since Chicago released him in March 2016. After cups of coffee with the Mariners (2019), Orioles (2019) and Padres (2022), he signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in January and posted a 1.37 ERA while striking out 25 batters in 19⅔ Triple-A innings before being called up at the beginning of June. In six appearances with Los Angeles, he was tagged for six earned runs (9.00 ERA) and six hits.
Schreiber, who has a 2.12 ERA in 18 games this season, has been out since May 16 with a right teres major strain. Being transferred to the 60-day IL means that he cannot be activated until July 16 at the earliest.