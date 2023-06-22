MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Twins starter Joe Ryan receives congratulations from teammate Byron Buxton after Thursday’s shutout of the Red Sox at Target Field. Minnesota won, 6-0.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

MINNEAPOLIS — Scrambling to fill Tanner Houck’s spot in the starting rotation, the Boston Red Sox turned to the inexperienced combination of Justin Garza and Brandon Walter on Thursday against the Twins.

Despite an impressive performance from Walter, the plan didn’t work — thanks to a career day for Twins starter Joe Ryan.