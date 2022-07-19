Months after the Red Sox and Rafael Devers exchanged contract figures during spring training, we finally have a better sense of the details of the negotiations between the sides.
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox “identified Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million extension with Atlanta as a basis for discussions — citing the likelihood that Devers would spend much of the contract either at first base or designated hitter.” Olson signed that deal — which comes with a $21 million average annual value — a day after Atlanta acquired him in a trade for four prospects in March.
Devers’ camp wanted a much larger contract. As MassLive reported in early April, the Red Sox made an offer during spring training but were “very far off” from the third baseman’s asking price. ESPN’s Jeff Passan later reported that the sides were more than $100 million apart in negotiations. There’s a sense that Devers, who at 25 is in the midst of a career year and is slated to hit free agency after 2023, could seek a deal worth more than $300 million. The sides have not talked since spring training as Boston has honored Devers’ wishes to not discuss a contract during the regular season.
Late last week, Devers once again expressed his desire to sign a long-term deal with the Red Sox.
“If that can happen, that would be great,” Devers told MassLive when asked about potentially finishing his career in Boston. “We know the type of city Boston is. If it were up to me, I’d stay here my whole career. It’s a great city to play for, great fans, great ballpark. Everything that involves the organization is great so I hope I can finish my career here because that’s what I want.”
Devers started at third base and hit third for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. So far this season, he’s hitting .324 with 22 homers, 55 RBIs and a .980 OPS in 86 games.
Stars reunite
In 2018, the Red Sox made some special memories at Dodger Stadium, where they won the World Series in five games. On Monday, a group of key players who accomplished baseball’s greatest feat reunited on the same field.
Red Sox All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Devers reunited with old friends Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, who now play for the Dodgers and Royals, respectively. The five World Champions took photos on the Dodger Stadium field during All-Star Workout Day.
Betts was traded to the Dodgers in a five-player deal in Feb. 2020. Exactly one year later, Benintendi was shipped to the Royals in a three-team deal that brought five players back to the Red Sox. The five players Boston received in those trades are now in the majors with the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong all came over from the Dodgers in the Betts deal and Josh Winckowski and Franchy Cordero were acquired in the Benintendi trade.
Betts and Benintendi weren’t the only former teammates that Bogaerts, Devers and Martinez saw Monday. Rangers lefty Martín Pérez and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who were both on the 2021 team that made it to the ALCS, are also All-Stars.
Ortiz: “Pay the man!”
David Ortiz’s quest to get the Red Sox to re-sign their best players continued Monday in Los Angeles.
Bogaerts visited the FOX set at Dodger Stadium, where Ortiz was working as an analyst. Ortiz — showering his former teammate with fake bills from a money gun — once again implored the Red Sox to get a deal done with the four-time All-Star.
“Free agents and some guys going through some contract situations. Red Sox, I’ve got some love for ya’ll. Pay the man! Pay the man! Where’s my money? Pay the man!” Ortiz yelled. “I’m going to run out of money. You already know that. Pay the man!”
Ortiz has not been shy about his desire for the Red Sox to sign Bogaerts and teammate Rafael Devers. The former slugger, who will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next weekend, told MassLive in May that it would be “stupid” for the Red Sox to let a player like Bogaerts go. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this fall.
“It would be stupid to let a guy like that go, to be honest with you,” Ortiz said on May 23. “I played with Bogey for a long time and Bogaerts is the perfect player for any organization. He will represent this organization on and off the field. So that conversation needs to take place at any time.
“The Red Sox, I believe they’re going to take a moment to sit down and have that conversation with him to keep him around,” Ortiz continued. “That’s a keeper. That guy is a keeper. Believe it or not. I don’t want to hear the B.S. that there’s somebody else out there in the market better. I know what I’m getting from Bogaerts. That’s why I want Bogaerts. I know what I’m getting from him. I prefer to take that over, ‘Let’s see what is coming.’ In my clubhouse, on my team, I want him at shortstop for the next whatever (amount of years) because I know what I’m getting from him.”