Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers takes batting practice on Monday at Dodger Stadium in preparation for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Months after the Red Sox and Rafael Devers exchanged contract figures during spring training, we finally have a better sense of the details of the negotiations between the sides.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox “identified Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million extension with Atlanta as a basis for discussions — citing the likelihood that Devers would spend much of the contract either at first base or designated hitter.” Olson signed that deal — which comes with a $21 million average annual value — a day after Atlanta acquired him in a trade for four prospects in March.