The Red Sox have taken the rest of baseball by storm with a surprising April, and they closed their strong opening month on Friday the best way they know how.
With their bats.
After what’s been an uncharacteristically cold week for the Red Sox at the plate, the offense finally woke from its slumber with four home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. J.D. Martinez, who wasn’t originally supposed to play, led the way with two homers, including a three-run shot in the first inning as the Red Sox ended April on a loud note in Arlington, Texas.
With the victory, the Red Sox finished April with a 17-10 record, the best in the majors as the calendar turns to May.
“I mean, 17 wins are 17 wins,” manager Alex Cora said. “You do that consistently over the course of a season, you win 17 games a month, you put yourself in the conversation. It was a great month, a month that we struggled in a few things, we played well for a good period of time, but knowing this is just a start, we still have to keep working, keep getting better. I’m just proud of them, the work they put on in spring training, it paid off in April. We turn the page tonight. We need to be ready to play tomorrow.”
It was fitting that the man who fueled the victory was Martinez, who’s been the Red Sox’ — and arguably baseball’s — hottest hitter through the first month of the season.
The designated hitter exited in the eighth inning of Thursday’s loss after what he explained was a bad migraine that he got when he woke up on Thursday. Treatment provided enough relief for him to start on Thursday, but it recurred late in the game.
Cora said after that Martinez would get Friday off, but Martinez insisted that he would be fine. When he woke up Friday, he sent Cora a text telling him he was good to go. The manager didn’t need to hear anything else in order to plug him back into the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
“You’ve got to trust your players,” Cora said. “He’s not going to lie to us. If he’s feeling dizzy or has a migraine, he’s not going to try to compete that way. That was an easy one.”
Martinez rewarded Cora’s faith — and then some.
After Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo opened the game with back-to-back walks, Martinez wasted no time and blasted the first pitch he saw from Rangers starter Kohei Arihara for a three-run shot, which started something of a home run derby for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts made it back-to-back jacks with a solo blast that gave the Sox a quick 4-0 lead and they never looked back.
Martinez homered again in his next at-bat in the third.
as he crushed one 440 feet to center for his MLB-leading ninth homer of the season. He became the fourth Red Sox to hit nine before May, joining David Ortiz (10 in 2006), Hanley Ramirez (10 in 2015) and Manny Ramirez (nine in 2001).
It was yet another reminder of the difference in Martinez from last year’s shortened season, which was a complete aberration for one of the best hitters in the game.
“Last year obviously was a fluke for him and to be able to see him overcome that and go out there, he’s one of the best hitters out there in the league,” Nathan Eovaldi said. “So good to have him on our team and our side, hitting the way he is now. It’s awesome to see and I think everybody kind of feeds off that.”
Added Cora of Martinez: “He’s on a mission.”
Martinez finished his red-hot April with nine homers, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs to go with his slash line of .351/.430/.745. But he knows that just like his team’s strong opening month, it’s only a start.
“It’s been a great start,” Martinez said. “I’ve been doing well. I’ve been hitting, been producing, and we’ve been winning. Our team is in first place. It’s been a great month. Just got to keep this going. It’s been one month. There’s still five more to go.”
Other takeaways from Friday’s win:
— Before the game, Cora said Rafael Devers’ pregame batting practice on Thursday was the best he’s seen from the third baseman. Devers backed that up with a home run in the third, his seventh of the season, that made it 6-1.
“He’s in a great place right now,” Cora said.
— Eovaldi bounced back from his worst start of the season with six strong innings of one-run ball to pick up his fourth win. He had a laborious second inning in which he was squeezed on some calls, but was efficient enough in the rest of his outing and was aided by some strong defense behind him.
The righty also checked off a milestone by hitting 1,000 career innings.
“I’m definitely grateful for me to achieve that goal,” Eovaldi said. “I’ve been part of a lot of different organizations and things like that, but to overcome the injuries and stuff like that, I think that’s been the toughest part for me. For me to be able to reach 1,000, it means a lot to me for sure.”