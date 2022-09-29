MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Sep 29, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) hits a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

 Paul Rutherford

J.D. Martinez belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 5-3 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

Martinez added a double while Alex Verdugo and rookie Triston Casas also had multiple hits for the Red Sox (75-81), who have won three in a row to record a 10-9 victory in the season series.